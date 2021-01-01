From personalizationmall
Snowman Family Personalized House Flag
Advertisement
Personalize with up to six family member names, each represented with a snowman characterAdd one line of text below the characters Double-sided for display flexibilityTabs inside pocket easily attach to flat pole to prevent sliding100% polyesterMeasures 29" W x 43" HFlag pole and bracket sold separatelyImported Add a fun touch to your porch this winter with the Snowman Family Personalized House Flag. Featuring adorable snowman characters, this flag will represent the whole family.