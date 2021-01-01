Purchase the Snowflake Lever Punch by Recollections™ at Michaels. Decorate your Christmas scrapbook or holiday photo album with the snowflake cutouts using the compact and portable Lever Punch by Recollections. Decorate your Christmas scrapbook or holiday photo album with the snowflake cutouts using the compact and portable Lever Punch by Recollections. Use it to make embellishments and decorations for cards and tags this holiday season. Simply slide in any paper of your choice and push down the handle to get beautiful designs. Details: 5/8" lever action craft punch 0.625 in (1.29 cm) Snowflake `1 Lever punch ABS and zinc alloy | Snowflake Lever Punch by Recollections™ | Michaels®