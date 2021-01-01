From department 56

Department 56 Snow Village Halloween Accessories Witch Hollow Fire Burn and Cauldron Bubble Figurine, 3.43 Inch, Multicolor

'Fire Burn and Cauldron Bubble' figurine from the Witch Hollow sub-series of Snow Village Halloween Department 56 Village collections are artist designed and globally recognized for quality Depicts a witch brewing something sinister in her bubbling cauldron Meticulously crafted from ceramic and intricately detailed 3. 62" L (9. 19 cm) x 2. 44" W (6. 2 cm) x 3. 43" H (8. 71 cm)

