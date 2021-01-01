From wrought studio
'Snow on Bow Bridge' Photographic Print
‘Snow on Bow Bridge’ curated by this manufacturer. Snow covers the famous Bow bridge in Central Park, New York. Their canvas gallery wrap prints are the perfect ready-to-hang solution. Made in the USA using premium artist-grade poly-cotton blend canvas, each canvas is 1.25 inches deep and is mounted on a stretcher bar made from 100% renewable, kiln-dried wood for optimal resistance to warping. The stretcher bars are finger jointed for extra strength. Size: 11" H x 14" W