SNOW FLAKE #2 Double Sided Christmas Ornaments Sublimation Blanks MDF Personalized Sublimation Blank Bulk 2021 Christmas Ornaments DIY Christmas Tree Decor

Shape: SNOW FLAKE Quantity: 10 Ornaments , Sublimation Blanks Size: Approximately 3" on longest edge. Design Template Available upon request. Material: Made of MDF (Medium Density Fiberboard) material. Double-side Sublimation: Double-sided coating, printable on both sides, includes a red string for hanging. These aren't just for Christmas! Decorate them for baby showers, kid's birthday parties, wedding favors and a whole lot more! Made in the USA Sublimation Guide: Temperature: 356℉-374℉ (180℃-190℃ ), Time: 70 seconds, suitable for heat press transfer. Notice: There is a protective film on the both surface of the pendants, please tear it off when using.