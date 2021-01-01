Home Decorators Collection Snow Drift White Top Down Bottom Up Light Filtering Cellular Shade - 56 in. W x 64 in. L

The Home Decorators Collection Snow Drift Cordless Top Down/Bottom Up Cellular Shade is a versatile window covering that provides the ability to raise the shade from the top or lower it from the bottom, offering greater flexibility in light and privacy control. The honeycomb construction creates air chambers that insulate and shield your room from the outside heat or cold, helping lower your heating or cooling bills all year round. The honeycomb-shaped cells are made with durable, spun lace fabric that forms crisp, clean pleats on the shade that keep your windows looking sleek.