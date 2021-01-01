Home Decorators Collection Snow Drift/Shadow White Cordless Day and Night Blackout Cellular Shade - 49 in. W x 72 in. L

The Home Decorators Collection Day and Night cordless cellular shade combines a sheer shade with a sun-blocking (blackout) shade to create one window treatment featuring both excellent light control and maximum privacy. Above the middle rail, light is filtered, diffusing harsh rays. Below the middle rail, light is blocked, offering darkness and privacy. The window can be completely uncovered, partially covered, or either shade can cover the whole window. The middle and bottom rails slide independently with a smooth cordless motion for simple and safe use. This high-end cellular shade is offered at a reasonable price for a great value: easy, safe operation, energy saving and ultimate flexibility that you can only find at The Home Depot and on HomeDepot.com. Color: White.