Quoizel SNN8408 Stonington Single Light 13" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with Clear Water Glass Mystic Black Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces Outdoor Wall

Quoizel SNN8408 Stonington Single Light 13" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with Clear Water Glass A design inspired by classic Arts & Crafts the Stonington collection features clear water glass for added visual interest and the design appeals to traditional homes as well. It is available in three versatile finishes Mystic Black Fresco and Palladian Bronze which will complement many color schemes. The Stonington collection is made of our new Coastal Armour material. It is significantly more durable less prone to fading and features finer details than your average outdoor pieces.Features:Clear water patterned glass shadeConstructed from synthetic materialsCoastal Armour finish resists rust and corrosion from extreme heat, cold, and the salty air of coastal areas. Covered by a 5 year warranty.Bulbs are not included with this item - bulb options will be presented upon checkoutRated for use in wet locationsFully covered under Quoizel's limited lifetime warrantyDimensions:Height: 13"Width: 8"Depth: 9"Shade Height: 7-1/2"Shade Width: 6-1/8"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 1Voltage: 120vWattage: 100Watts Per Bulb: 100 Outdoor Wall Sconces Mystic Black