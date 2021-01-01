Quoizel SNN1612 Stonington 2 Light 12" Wide Flush Mount Outdoor Ceiling Fixture with Glass Square Shade Palladian Bronze Outdoor Lighting Ceiling

Quoizel SNN1612 Stonington 2 Light 12" Wide Flush Mount Outdoor Ceiling Fixture with Glass Square Shade A design inspired by classic Arts & Crafts the Stonington collection features clear water glass for added visual interest and the design appeals to traditional homes as well. It is available in three versatile finishes Mystic Black Fresco and Palladian Bronze which will complement many color schemes. The Stonington collection is made of our new Coastal Armour material. It is significantly more durable less prone to fading and features finer details than your average outdoor pieces.Features:Clear water patterned glass shadeConstructed from synthetic materialsCoastal Armour finish resists rust and corrosion from extreme heat, cold, and the salty air of coastal areas. Covered by a 5 year warranty.Bulbs are not included with this item - bulb options will be presented upon checkoutRated for use in damp locationsFully covered under Quoizel's limited lifetime warrantyDimensions:Backplate Height: 1"Backplate Width: 12"Height: 5.75" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Depth: 12"Shade Height: 9"Shade Width: 9"Width: 12" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoBulb Shape: A19Number of Bulbs: 2Voltage: 120vWattage: 26, 120Watts Per Bulb: 13, 60 Flush Mount Palladian Bronze