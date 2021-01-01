Sneeboer Garden Tool Maintenance Kit

" Filled with the essentials for maintaining your garden tools from handle to blade, this gift-worthy kit is perfect for the potting shed. A wire brush with brass bristles removes excess dirt and debris, while linseed oil and a soft polishing cloth condition wooden handles. The sharpener features an extra hard silicon-carbide stone, ideal for honing heavy-duty garden tools. Especially suited for hand-forged, stainless steel Sneeboer tools, each kit is stored in a beautiful, wooden box with a brass latch. About Sneeboer: Sneeboer tools are considered the finest-quality Dutch garden tools available. Since 1913, every Sneeboer tool has been hand-forged from stainless steel and individually shaped, sharpened, and polished. Quality and customer satisfaction are the cornerstones of their ideology; each tool carries a lifetime guarantee. - Kit includes: silicon-carbide whetstone with FSC-certified ash hardwood handle, brass bristle brush with FSC-certified ash hardwood handle, sustainably harvested birch box, brass latch, linseed oil in glass bottle, polishing cloth - Netherlands 2.25""H, 5.8""W, 11.2""L Online Exclusive "