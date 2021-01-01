Snaregade Rectangular Table by Menu - Color: Brown (1150849)

The Snaregade Rectangular Table by Menu is a functionally beautiful design from Norm Architects that was originally created for the home of Menu founder, Bjarne Hansen. Featuring a spacious, rectangular top with a handsomely finished wood veneer surface, this multi-functional and multi-purpose design provides plenty of room for people to gather around or set up a workstation at. Supported by a minimally styled, durable set of powder-coated steel legs, this modern table is a timeless addition to spaces. Founded in 1976, Menu is a Danish company that creates modern furniture, lighting and accessories. Known for beautiful, functional Scandinavian design, the company works with local businesses around the world to provide the people involved in production with a better economic foundation. With the quirky simplicity of products like the Peek LED Table Lamp and the understated sophistication of pieces like the Norm Wall Clock, Menu's designs offer cleverness, elegance and quality. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Brown.