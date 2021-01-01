Snap on Front Lens Cap with Lens Cap Keeper Holder Camera Lens Cover Lens Cap Leash Compatible for Canon Nikon Sony and Other DSLR Camera Flower

Front Lens cap x1; Universal elastic lens cap keeper x1 Compatible with any lenses with lens thread size, Please check camera's lens thread size will be marked somewhere on the lens barrel, such as Nikon AF-P DX 70-300mm f/4.5-6.3G ED VR Lens; Nikon AF-S 50mm f/1.8G Len; Canon EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS STM Lens; Canon EF-S 55-250mm f/4-5.6 IS STM Lens; Canon EF 50mm f/1.4 USM Lens; Canon EF 85mm f/1.8 USM Lens; Fujifilm XF 18-55mm f/2.8-4 R LM OIS Lens; Olympus M.Zuiko ED 40-150mm f/4-5.6 Lens; Panasonic Lumix G Vario 12-60mm f/3.5-5.6 lens; ect The snap - on lens cap is ideal for protects your lens form scratches, water, fingerprint and prevent dust. The universal elastic lens cap leash can help your lens cap attach in the camera, and prevent loss of your lens cap. Our use a perfect and cute photo in the lens cap, a great accessories can protects your favorites camera. Hope you like it.