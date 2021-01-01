Chicology Snap-N'-Glide Felton Truffle (Privacy & Natural Woven) Cordless Privacy Woven Polyester Roller Shade 48 in. W x 72 in. L

Don't compromise between style and affordability. Our Chicology Cordless Roller Shades are a modern window treatment with a chic and user friendly design. Perfect for bedroom: we recommend our room darkening fabric to provide the most privacy and blackout environment for your bedroom. Living room: Our roller shade offers light filtering and natural woven fabrics to provide privacy while allowing natural light in the room. Nursery: Provide a safe environment for your children and pets with our Certified Best for Kids Shades. Dining room: Enjoy a meal with great company without the glaring sun rays. Our light filtering and natural woven roller shades provide the right amount of privacy. OfficE: Opt for our blackout shade for total privacy or our natural woven and light filtering window treatment to compliment your office without disturbing your work flow. Measurement Guide for the Perfect Fit: At Chicology, we know how important it is to have the correct measurements. For this reason, we aim to provide simple measurement instructions. Intended for inside or outside mount. For inside mount a minimum 1.5 in. depth is required or a 2.125 in. for a flush inside mount. For outside mount, a bracket height of 2.125 in. is required for installation. The width includes an industry standard 1/2 in. deduction. Color: Felton Truffle (Privacy & Natural Woven).