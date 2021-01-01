Framing can be an expensive proposition, but we have a solution with great-looking frames for do-it-yourself framing. This mitered snap frame is now available in red, blue and white, offering value for money and easy poster changes. This elegant frame is available in sizes from 8. 5 x 11 inches to 24 x 36 inches. It comes in 25mm finished profile (1 inch), with a durable powder coated finish. Great for posting notices, workplace posters, artwork, etc. SECO Snap Frame Red Picture Frame (18-in x 24-in) | SN1824RED