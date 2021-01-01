From roommates
RoomMates Snake Skin Peel and Stick Wallpaper (Covers 28.18 sq. ft.), White and Pink
Advertisement
Bold and eye-catching, modernize your space with Snake Skin White and Pink Peel and Stick Wallpaper by RoomMates. Offering a fun and fresh way to decorate, Peel and Stick Wallpaper is printed on high quality vinyl that is repositionable and removable, making it a go-to, budget-friendly choice for both temporary and permanent projects. Perfect for accent walls, furniture, backsplashes, DIY decor, and more, simply peel and stick to install. Completely easy, create endless style-worthy possibilities with RoomMates Peel and Stick Wallpaper.