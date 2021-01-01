From elegant lighting
Elegant Lighting SMR40930K Elitco 4" Retrofit LED Downlight 3000K - Pack of 6 Recessed Lights Recessed Trims
Elegant Lighting SMR40930K Elitco 4" Retrofit LED Downlight 3000K - Pack of 6 Features: Equivalent light output of a 50 watt incandescent bulbAluminum constructionEstimated $1.08 yearly energy costETL Listed: YesRating for Damp locationsEnergy Star CertifiedIs dimmableManufacturer Warranty: 5 YearDimensions: Width: 4.5"Height: 1"Product Weight: 0.66 lbsElectrical Specifications: Bulb Base: Integrated LEDWattage: 9Voltage: 120vColor Rendering Index (CRI): 90Color Temperature: 3000KLumens: 500LED: YesAverage Hours: 50000Beam Spread: 120° N/A