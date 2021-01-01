From met-all industries
Smoothy Zoom Focus Assist works like follow focus adapts to many different camera lens
Advertisement
Lightweight aluminum construction; adjustable rubber-lined metal band firmly grips zoom or focus lens rings Works like a follow focus; end wheel finger grip makes very smooth lens moves 4.5 inches handle length; fits lens rings from 50mm to 80mm diameter For full lens zooms or deep focus pull actions, this device is superior; it easily covers the full lens ring range without pauses or extreme wrist twists required with a follow focus, and it can produce ultra slow zooms like a pro camcorder Not applicable for really fast (fat) lenses like f-1.4 as these lens rings are too large