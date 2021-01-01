Smoothie Power!: Recipes for Weight Loss, Vitality, & the Occasional Superpower Diane Kidman Author

Eating Healthy Can Be Addictive! Diane Kidman writes a lot of books. While they've all been Kindle health bestsellers, Smoothie Power! is the one that gets her the most chatty and almost embarrassingly enthusiastic. That's because when she set out to write it, she thought it'd be a quick recipe book. You know, a fun little bout with a blender and some fruit and leaves. Instead, she found out that drinking all those smoothie experiments from her kitchen was changing her health - drastically. A lifelong asthmatic, she discovered a new favorite sport: Breathing. Yes, it's true. All those leafy greens and fruit whirred around in the blender was transforming her in ways she didn't realize were possible. You see, other people breathe in nice deep breaths without gagging, whereas Ms. Kidman did not realize this. Not really. Walking to the mailbox pretty much made her choke. Walking back? We will not go there. The visual is too disturbing. Who Doesn't Want Accidental Weight Loss? Then there were the nine pounds she lost in about two weeks. Just because of the smoothies. (While she did make some big dietary changes during le grande smoothie experiment, this was AFTER losing weight. Not before. Lungs? Same deal. But the later dietary changes boosted both skinniness and breathiness. Big time.) So there we are. Over 100 smoothie recipes later, Ms. Kidman wanted to shout from the mountaintops about her new-found energy. But she'll settle for hollering from a small dune if need be. Truth be told, this is her favorite of all her books thus far. We have asked her to calm it down a bit. Just pull the reigns in a teensy weensy way, so as not to embarrass us. But will she listen? NO! She wants to go running. RUNNING, we say. And she dances about the house clutching a glass of green stuff to her chest. And singing. Off key. It's quite humiliating, really, but we cannot stop her. More Than Just Smoothies - Other Stuff Too! Now she is poking at us and reminding us that we should also mention the book contains recipes for a few blender soups and blender salad dressings, as well. We are tired of hearing about her soup. Someone please stop her. What Others Are Saying: I have been doing this just a little over 2 weeks and I have already lost 7 pounds. The recipes are delicious... Can't wait to try smoothies. My grocery list is made and I'm excited. Easy to read and understand. Diane makes this seem simple. Diane Kidman has done a great job with this book. Written in a friendly, personal style; without compromising on the research and details.