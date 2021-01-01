Purchase the Mango Smoothie 3 Wick Soy Wax Blend Candle by Ashland® at Michaels. Fill your home with the crisp and tropical scent of a mango smoothie. Use it in your entryway, kitchen or living room to welcome guests with this aromatic candle jar. Fill your home with the crisp and tropical scent of a mango smoothie. Use it in your entryway, kitchen or living room to welcome guests with this aromatic candle jar. Details: Orange jar with white wax 14.5 oz. (411 g) Mango smoothie scented Soy wax blend, glass WARNING: Burn within sight. Keep away from things that catch fire. Keep away from children and pets. jump | Mango Smoothie 3 Wick Soy Wax Blend Candle by Ashland® | Michaels®