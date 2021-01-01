Advertisement
Smooth Top® EasyLiner® Brand Shelf Liner provides an easy-to-clean surface for cabinets in your kitchen, bath and laundry room. The non-adhesive grip bottom keeps the shelf liner in place and doesn’t leave a sticky residue, while the smooth top lets you easily slide objects across. With a variety of colors and trendy patterns, you can bring new life to cabinets – just cut, apply to your surface and style away. Duck Smooth Top EasyLiner Shelf Liner 20-in x 6-ft Gray Marble Shelf Liner | 287181