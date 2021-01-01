Smooth SoftTouch Matte Hard Shell Case Cover for 20082017 MacBook Air 13 inch Model A1466 A1369 + Microfibre Cleaning Cloth Orange

Best Quality Guranteed. Compatible with: Apple MacBook Air 13 inch, Model number: A1369 / A1466. Version 2017/2016/2015/2014/2013/2012/2011/2010/2009/2008. Smooth Soft-Touch hard case protects your MacBook from everyday scrapes and scratches. Access to all Ports: Case Design lets you Open/Close your MacBook all the way and Access to all Ports*Crafted with vent slots to ensure proper heat dissipation*No cut out design, Apple Logo Shine through the case. Stylish and Slim: 2-Piece snap-on light weight covers. Please double check your MacBook's model number 'A1xxx' on the bottom of the laptop to determine the compatibility.