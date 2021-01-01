Smooth Matte Hard Case Compatible with 20162019 Release MacBook Pro 15 inch with Touch Bar USBC Model A1990 A1707 Orange

Best Quality Guranteed. Compatible with: ONLY for MacBook Pro 15-inch with Touch Bar/Touch ID (2019 & 2018 & 2017 & 2016 Release) - Model A1990 and A1707. Smooth Soft-Touch Finish: Hard Shell Case with Rubber oil Paint for Rich Silky-smooth Soft-touch while Protecting your MacBook from everyday scrapes and scratches. Access to all Ports: Case Design lets you Open/Close your MacBook all the way and Access to all Ports*Crafted with vent slots to ensure proper heat dissipation*No Apple Logo cut out design. WARNING: This case can NOT fit Macbook Air, Old Version MacBook Pro 15' with Retina Display A1398 and MacBook Pro 15' with CD-ROM A1286. Please double check your MacBook's model number 'A1xxx' on the bottom of the laptop to determine the compatibility. Only for Model A1707 / A1990.