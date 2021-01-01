In 1869 Ames Ives Root founded the A.I. Root Company where he manufactured a new beehive that, for the first time, made it possible for beekeepers to harvest their honey without harming the colony of bees. Root remains true to its past by focusing on what we know best, beeswax. A Root candle is clean burning, long lasting, elegantly designed and luxurious, providing a burning experience unlike any other. Root Candles Smooth Arista 12-in Taper Candle Box of 12 in Dark Olive in Green | 8272