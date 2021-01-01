Smooth 4 3Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer with Grip Tripod for iPhone 12 11 Pro Xs Max Xr X 8 Plus 7 6 SE Android Cell Phone Smartphone YouTube.

Best Quality Guranteed. Filmic ProThe official APP for Smooth 4 is called ZY play. But Filmic Pro has best in class support for Smooth 4, you can use Filmic Pro as an alternative to ZY play. Control PanelIntegrated control panel design, Focus Pull & Zoom Capability MUST KNOWBalance the gimbal before use: Slide the smartphoone in as close as possible to against the tilt axis motor. Loosen the Roll (Y) Axis Thumb Screw (which is on the back) to adjust the gravity center by sliding the horizontal arm. When phone stays in level in power OFF status, it is balanced. We recommend you VIEW the video tutorials, There are lots of tutorial videos on YOUTUBE that will help you master the gimbal. PhoneGo ModePhoneGo Mode for Instant Scene Transition Time Lapse & Object TrackingTime Lapse Expert and Object Tracking available, Supports Two-way Charging with Longer Runtime