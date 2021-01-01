From nshi
Smooffly Mousepad Funny Doge in a Chicken Rolls Rubber Mouse pad with Designs 9.5'x7.9'
Advertisement
Interesting Unique Design Personalized Custom Doge Mouse Pad, Give You a New Feeling for Your Office Life. Dimension:9.5 x 7.9 x 0.12 inches (240mm x 200mm x 3mm) Natual Rubber Base With Silky Cloth Surface. Easy Cleaning and Maintenance. Soft Materials Comfortable for Wrists and Hands, Smooth Surface, Non-Slip Rubber Undersurface Firmly Grips the Desktop. Unique Awesome Patterns, Vibrant Colors, Best Gift Idea.