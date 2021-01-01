Char-Griller Smokin' Pro Grill & Smoker, Black, E1224

Ideal for outdoor parties and events, the Char-Griller Smokin? Pro Charcoal Grill and Smoker provides 580 square inches of cooking surface and 250 square inches in the side fire box for a total of 830 square inches of cooking and smoking fun. The non-stick cast iron cooking surface ensures a crisp, even sear, and the easy dump ash pan is there help make cleaning your charcoal grill a painless experience. This Char-Griller Smoker also has many convenient features such as two wood shelves for storing condiments and trays, a heat gauge, an adjustable charcoal grate, and a large bottom wire shelf for storage. The easy to assemble Char-Griller Smokin? Pro Grill and Smoker also features a smoke stack and a sliding door for quick access to charcoals and ashes in the side fire box. This deluxe setup lets you cook up terrific burgers, hot dogs, tri-tip and more. Char-Griller Deluxe Cover, model# 5555, Sold Separately.