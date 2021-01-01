From exclusive fabrics & furnishings
Exclusive Fabrics & Furnishings Smokey Plum Textured Grommet Blackout Curtain - 50 in. W x 96 in. L
Advertisement
Our Vintage Textured Faux Silk curtains & drapes have a slight sheen that mimics the finest texture of silk dupioni. This line offers blackout with a grommet header for a contemporary look. These curtains bring the look of luxury without the cost or high-maintenance care. As a general rule, for proper fullness panels should measure 2-3 times the width of your window/opening. Color: Smokey Plum.