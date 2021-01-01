Weber Smokey Mountain Cooker 22-Inch Charcoal Smoker 731001

Weber 731001 Smokey Mountain Cooker 22-Inch Charcoal Smoker. 731001. Charcoal Smokers. You are going to want to take your time to enjoy every bite of deliciousness prepared in this massive slow-cooking marvel. The Weber Smokey Mountain Cooker features two 21-1/2 inch diameter steel-plated cooking grates for a whopping 726 square inches of cooking area, ideal for smoking everything from pork to chicken to a full-sized turkey. A rust-resistant aluminum fuel door allows you to adjust or add charcoal while cooking and the adjustable airflow vent allows for controlling the temperature. The silicone thermometer probe grommet lets you monitor your food temperature without losing any heat. A porcelain-enameled water pan adds steam to the smoking process so meat stays moist and tender. The smoker is constructed of premium-grade steel coated with porcelain enamel inside and out. Also included is a cover to protect your smoker while not in use.