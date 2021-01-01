Prairie Dog Smokehouse Jerky Smoked Duck Dog Treats, 4-oz-bag

Praise your pup with Prairie Dog Smokehouse Jerky Smoked Duck Dog Treats! These artisan jerky treats are finely crafted with USA-raised duck listed as the first ingredient. Nutritious and delicious, Prairie Dog treats contain no animal by-products, artificial colors or flavors, fillers, wheat, corn, soy or added fat and sugar. Now you can reward your pup with confidence by giving her a healthy treat with ingredients sourced, produced and tested right here in the United States. These treats are tasty, healthy, packed with protein and safe for your canine companion. Bring the taste of the ranch home to your pup with Prairie Dog—your furry friend is going to love it!