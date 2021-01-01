Smithfield C Flush Mount Ceiling Light by FLOS - Color: Matte - Finish: Matte - (FU136631)

The Smithfield C Flush Mount Ceiling Light from FLOS is a ceiling-mounted lamp providing direct light from inside a minimalist design that can blend in with a variety of established motifs seamlessly. Its body is constructed from aluminum to imbue it with the strength to withstand the test of time gracefully and displays a smooth, glossy, and modern surface. The bottom is covered with an injection-molded opalescent polycarbonate diffuser to fill a kitchen or living room with ample, even lighting. FLOS lighting has been crafting incredible Italian objects of light since 1962. Playing with light (and its absence) is fundamental to the well-thought flosophy of FLOS. Combine this exploration of light with bold experimentation in shape, material and LED technology-plus the iconic ideas of international-acclaimed designers-and the result is poetic functionality at its best. Shape: Round. Color: Matte. Finish: Black