Smelley 39.5" Console Table

This elegant console table is designed to add glamour to your home while providing function and form! Crafted from high-quality P2 MDF, this table is sturdy and durable ensuring it will grace your home for many years, providing not only storage but a flourish of style. The x-shaped structures on both sides ensure overall stability so you can store items with confidence. The open shelf provides additional storage space for books, toys, crafts, etc. The smooth surface is easy to clean so that you can wipe it effortlessly with a soft, damp cloth when there is dust on it. A perfect combination of aesthetics and practicality, this console table can’t be missed! X-shaped structure for added stability, no wobbles or shaking. Designed with an open shelf to provide additional storage space. Can be used as a sofa side table, entryway table, tv stand, ideal for living rooms, bedrooms, entryways, hallways, and more. Includes specific instructions and includes all accessories for easy assembly. Easy to clean, featuring a waterproof and smooth surface.