JONATHAN Y Lighting SMB108-3 Santa Monica 3' x 5' Polypropylene Vintage Geometric Moroccan / Tribal Indoor / Outdoor Rectangle Area Rug Black / Gray
JONATHAN Y Lighting SMB108-3 Santa Monica 3' x 5' Polypropylene Vintage Geometric Moroccan / Tribal Indoor / Outdoor Rectangle Area Rug Features:With its geometric design inspired by Moroccan tribal patterns, the Boho-chic rug adds eclectic style to an outdoor porch or patioVaried tones give this rug a hand-woven, vintage vibeThe flatweave design is great for high-traffic spaces indoors tooFlat-weave construction of 100% polypropyleneWater resistance with 0.19" pileNo backing, use of rug pad is recommended (sold separately)Power loomed in TurkeyCovered under a 30 day limited manufacturer warranty Area Rugs Black / Gray