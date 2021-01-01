Advertisement
Here's ultimate clear bass satisfaction guaranteed! Smash amplifiers from Crunch can fit in any small space while remaining cool. This Smash 1, 100 Watt Class AB Monoblock Amp features a heat sink that keeps the amplifiers from overheating and a power supply that delivers power with minimal impact on the electrical system, embrace the highest sound quality connection with RCA materials that help prevent interference and minimize distortion. Anywhere the adventure leads to, Smash will be there for your audio. Crunch Smash Series 1,100-Watt Monoblock Class AB Amp | CRUSA11001