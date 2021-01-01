Smartphone Extension Plate Tripod Mount Adapter with Cold Shoes and 14 Thread Holes APU2381

Best Quality Guranteed. [HIGH CUSTOMIZATION] The extension plate double as a tripod mount is designed to provide mounting holes for more accessories. It could work with Phone Head BSP2380, then attach the Phone Cage for iPhone X/XS CPA2204 to capture more stable & beautiful shot [MOUNTING OPTIONS] Six 1/4-20 threaded holes and two cold shoes on top could attach microphone, flashlights, and Holder for Power Bank BUB2378 so that making your shooting more impressive [ANTI-SCRATCHING] Built-in rubber cushion ensures preventing your equipment from scratching [FORDABLE DESIGN] Fordable design makes it compact and convenient to take around with you [EASY TO INSTALL] With the anti-rotation 1/4 thread, the mount would be more stable and safer