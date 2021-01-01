ZINUS SmartBase Compack Mattress Foundation / 14 Inch Metal Bed Frame / No Box Spring Needed / Sturdy Steel Slat Support, Twin XL

TRADE UP TO GREAT MATTRESS SUPPORT - Upgrade your traditional bed frame and box spring for this simple-to-assemble and easy-to-maneuver mattress foundation for support that’s easy to fall asleep on DURABILITY BUILT-IN - Made completely of durable steel, this reliable design features multiple points of contact with the floor and plastic caps to protect your floor; underbed clearance space of 13 inches adds maximum functionality NO BOX SPRING NEEDED - Rest your latex, spring or memory foam mattress directly on top of the steel slatted platform; narrow twin, twin and twin XL sizes can support upto 750 lbs, while all other sizes support upto 1500 lbs EASY ASSEMBLY - All tools, parts and instructions are expertly packed into one Compack shipping box for simple setup that takes less than an hour to complete Worry-free 5 year warranty included; mattress sold separately