Zinus SmartBase 18 in. King Polyester Bed Skirt, White

We invented our SmartBase® foundation with plenty of practical space under the bed for storage. Although, sometimes storage bins and extra shoes can cramp your style. That’s why we’ve designed a convenient SmartBase® compatible bed skirt. Made with a white, machine washable polyester fabric, this hassle-free accessory will seamlessly pair with your existing decor. Four Quick Clips are included for secure and simple attachment to your frame without the need to lift up your mattress. Cleverly designed with fabric panels on three sides and an elastic band at the head of the bed, it fits into place easily and adds understated coverage where you need it. So maximize that free space to its fullest potential. This bed skirt’s got you covered (pun intended!).