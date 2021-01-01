Smart Watch for Android Phones and iOS Phones Compatible iPhone Samsung IP68 Swimming Waterproof Smartwatch Fitness Tracker Fitness Watch Heart.

Best Quality Guranteed. Smart watch for Android Phones Samsung iPhone- Compatible with most iOS 8.0 & Android 4.4 above smartphones. Download and install Free 'VeryFitPro' APP, bind this smartwatch in your cell phone, you can receive alerts of calendar, SMS, incoming calls and SNS (Facebook, WhatsApp, LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter and more) on this watch;It will never let you miss any important things. Accurate Fitness Tracker & Connected GPS- Supports 9 sports such as Walking, running, bicycle, Hike, Mountaineering, Dynamic cycling, Hike, fitness, treadmill, Yoga. Accurately record all-day activities like steps, distance, calories burned, miles walked, active minutes. Connecting the GPS in your cellphone can track all your workout routes, distances, and physical status during exercise. Stay motivated all day! 24/7 Heart Rate Monitor & Sleep Tracker- Automatically monitor your real-time heart rate, and provide comprehensi