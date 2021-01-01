Smart Skin for Ableton Live Functional Shortcut Silicone Keyboard Protective Cover for Early MacBook Air 13 for MacBook Pro 13 15 17 with or wOut.

Provide ableton shortcut designs, suit for software users who do not remember every shortcuts, help to increase your work efficiency, also help you learn shortcuts through daily use Each silicone skin is heat molded to ensure a perfect fit then each color is paints taking hand screened using silicone paint which is heat fuses into the silicone keyboard skin to become one, making it durable, crack proof and washable Soft, ultra-thin, and washable. Elaborately lower key height design to give you better type feeling, especially after long time typing, the inventor of silicone keyboard skins and continues to search for the best quality silicone to ensure that organic cashmere feel. hand screen keyboard skins is a craft that cannot be duplicated by machines Fit for Macbook 13', 15', 17' & Apple Aluminum wireless keyboard that released before 2015(bottom right key is a slim wide bar, otherwise not sutiable), available in both