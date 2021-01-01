Smart Lighting Floodlight BatteryPowered Outdoor MotionSensor Security Light Black Bridge required

A battery-powered floodlight that shines 600 Lumens of brightness on driveways and other areas when motion is detected Add this to any Smart Lighting Starter Kit with Bridge so you can get notifications, customize settings, and connect to other devices - all from the app. With the Bridge, you can connect this light with other Smart Lights, doorbells or cameras, and select Alexa-enabled devices to create a fully connected home security system. Floodlight installs in minutes with a wire-free design and included toolkit to illuminate your driveway, patio, or yard. Bridge required.