MOCHIBA Smart Led Flood Lights Outdoor, APP Control (Not WiFi) Color Changing RGBCW Spot Lights, 25W 2000LM IP66 Waterproof Stage Wall Wash Uplight Indoor for Landscape Party Halloween, 2 Pack

【APP Control Smart Led Flood Light Outdoor/indoor】: MOCHIBA Upgraded RGB Lights. 16 million colors. BT Wireless, you can DIY scences. Brightness & speed & color saturation adjustable, color changing mode including DIY flash, strobe, fade and smooth, dimmable.(Needed App control Not WiFi. Scan QR code and download app "Shine Light" ) 【Memory Function with Timing Setting】The led stage lights can be set turn on or off at a specific time. And stay at your last setting when you turn on again. Use the color led lights as outdoor color changing lights, uplight, wall light, landscape lighting, indoor outdoor event lights, such as Halloween, Christmas, Lent and so on. 【Color Change Led Sync to Music & IP66 Waterproof】Rainbow color lights dance to music. IP66 waterproof RGB color changing lights ensure that your outdoor up lights won't give in to the elements. No matter the weather, MOCHIBA LED floodlight can handle it. Perfect RGB lighting for indoor outdoor decoration, such as party ambient lighting, stage, wedding, yard, patio, garden, porch, landscape, tree. 【Any Colors Strobe & Group Control】 It can be set strobe lighting, include WHITE strobe. Speed and Brightness ajustable. You can also sync them by using the Group function on APP.Because of the restriction of BT, a phone could not control more than 5 devices at the same time. 【Saturation Ajustable & Countdown Function】The higher the saturation, the deeper the color. Plus countdown time fuction 1min - 24h. Responsive customer service, 3 years unlimited warranty means we’ve got you covered! Contact us for an easy and fast replacement., Manufacturer: MOCHIBA