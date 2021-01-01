Smart Grips Set

Caddie Smart Grips allow golfers to automatically record and analyze every shot they take on the course with no tagging, tapping or other disruptions. unlocks PGA tour-level data insights by via artificial intelligence, rangefinder GPS, Smart Distance club averages and detailed analysis for every game aspect. Each set includes 13 premium standard size Golf Pride MCC Plus4 grips and a screw-in Arcos Caddie Putter Sensor. Caddie Smart grips can be easily installed on any set of golf clubs without the need for special tools or processes. Caddie Smart Grips include a 1-year subscription to Arcos Caddie worth $99. 99.