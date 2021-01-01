FlexDry: One machine, Two dryers for flexibility and efficiency in your laundry needs. Delicate Dryer: Flat dry delicates, sweaters, and accessories. Multi-Steam Technology: Steam away wrinkles, odors, bacteria, and static. Vent Sensor: Detects duct blockages and reminds you to clean your vent. Wi-Fi Connectivity: Remotely monitor remaining cycle time and receive alerts when the cycle is complete. Eco Dry: Uses up to 25% less energy for every load. Sensor Dry: Optimizes the time and temperature to dry clothes thoroughly, avoid heat damage. Smart Care: Troubleshoot straight from your smartphone. Drying Rack on Upper Dryer: Flat dry to keep your items in optimal shape. Samsung Smart FlexDry 7.5-cu ft Energy Star Certified Electric Dryer (Black Stainless Steel) Energy Star Certified | DVE60M9900V