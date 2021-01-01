From whirlpool
Whirlpool Smart 2.8-cu ft Capacity Cashmere Ventless All-in-One Washer Dryer | WFC8090GX
Reinvent your laundry routine with the 24" Smart All-In-One Washer and Dryer. This compact two-in-one combo fits in small spaces to replace an apartment washer and dryer. The ventless design allows installation virtually anywhere. You can even do laundry from your phone, and the Load & Go™ Plus dispenser lets you skip detergent and fabric softener refills for 20 loads.