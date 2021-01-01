From inbox zero
Smart Base Aluminum Computer Laptop Stand
Advertisement
Features:Adopting high quality aluminum alloy as material, durable and elegant.Raise up the height of your computer, laptop or the monitor of your PC for a better angle.The keyboard can be stored underneath to keep your desktop simple, clear and organized.Multiple purposes support for monitor and laptop with better heat dissipation.USB 3.0 port, for convenient use.Device Compatibility: LaptopAttachment Type: DrillFinish: BlackPrimary Material: MetalWeight Capacity: 66 PoundsISTA 1A Certified: NoCSA Certified: NoSpefications:Dimensions:Assembly:Warranty: