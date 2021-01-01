From kitchenaid
KitchenAid Smart 48-in 6 Burners 4.1-cu ft/2.2-cu ft Self-Cleaning Convection Oven Freestanding Double Oven Gas Range (Stainless Steel) | KFGC558JSS
Satisfy your craving to create with a 48-inch KitchenAid® Commercial-Style Range with Even-Heat™ Chrome Electric Griddle. This 6-burner gas range features two versatile 20, 000 BTU Ultra Power™ Dual-Flame Burners with the power and precision to successfully sear, simmer, stir-fry and sauté® The double oven with Even-Heat™ True Convection helps you achieve more consistent baking and roasting. KitchenAid Smart 48-in 6 Burners 4.1-cu ft/2.2-cu ft Self-Cleaning Convection Oven Freestanding Double Oven Gas Range (Stainless Steel) | KFGC558JSS