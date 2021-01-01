From manna pro

Manna Pro Small World Complete Chinchilla Food, 3-lb bag

Description

Offer your chinchilla a complete diet that’s nutritious and delicious with Manna Pro’s Small World Complete Chinchilla Feed. This nutritious and delicious formula comes in a pellet form that’s filled with the ingredients chinchillas love like dehydrated alfalfa meal, wheat middlings, soybean meal and soybean hulls. It contains added vegetable oil to support a shiny, lustrous coat and is fortified with essential vitamins and minerals to help support overall health! Supplemented with hay, this chinchilla feed will add the perfect balance to your pet’s diet.

