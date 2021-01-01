From focus industries
Small Tiki Torch and Light by Focus Industries - Color: Copper - Finish: Copper - (AL-18-SMDMAHLED3CAV)
Advertisement
Bring a tropical-inspired vibe to a patio or walkway with the Focus Industries Small Tiki Torch and Light. Its oil-based flame provides a hypnotic appeal, while the hidden downlight illuminates any outdoor space with a relaxing glow. Compatible with 12V landscaping electrical systems, this refillable tiki torch also boasts a galvanized steel stem, hand-spun copper head and long-lasting fiberglass wick, so you can enjoy its beauty and brightness for many evenings to come. Focus Color: Copper. Finish: Copper Acid Verde