Whether displayed on your office desk or in your home, this beautifully detailed world globe makes eye-catching accent decor. The globe itself is on an angled axis and features beige and multi-colors labeled countries on each continent, which are outlined in a gradient rust brown color. The oceans are a pale white color with all caps lettering and longitude and latitude lines. The brass finial top and arched arm coupled with the round white marble base bring an antique traditional look to this stately table decor. Grayson Lane Small Terrestrial World Globe with Marble Base 5-in x 7-in in White | 94445