IRIS Small Stacking Storage Drawer in White (4-Pack)

These mini stacking drawers are the answer to your small storage needs. Whether you need a few small drawers for office supplies on your desk or want to build a wall for accessories or tool bits in your closet or garage, these small bins stack neatly and securely. Create your own organizational system with these mini drawers any way you choose. The sturdy plastic makes these plastic drawers durable, and the smooth glide drawers give you easy access to contents. Set of four. Color: White.