Marley Forrest Small Square Mirrored Beveled Glass Contemporary Mirror (12 in. H x 12 in. W)

The Lula Mirror features a square mirrored frame set around a round mirror. The mirrored frame on this piece has a small bevel offering the most amazing displays of light and reflection. On its own or in multiples, the Lula Mirror is a perfect accent piece for an entryway, bathroom, bedroom or any room in your home. D-rings are affixed to the back of the mirror so it is ready to hang right out of the box! Also available as a sconce with a candle holder, 99073.